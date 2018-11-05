‘Dragon Ball Super’ Drops Vegeta’s Most Savage Moment Yet

Dragon Ball Super‘s manga is nearing the end of its Tournament of Power as Goku, Vegeta make their stand against Universe 11’s Jiren, the final opponent keeping Universe 7 from total victory.

The manga version of Jiren has been considerably more talkative, and a conversation in the latest chapter sees Vegeta deliver a savage burn as he makes fun of Jiren’s selfish wish.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After finally answering what wish Jiren was fighting for in the Tournament of Power, fans were surprised to see that he wants to revive his fallen master in order to get him to acknowledge his current strength. In the latest chapter, Jiren continues to fight against Ultra Instinct Goku and says that none of them will match his desire for strength.

When Goku is reverted back to his base form and is saved by Vegeta, Vegeta says that he doesn’t know Jiren’s whole back story but his wish is selfish. He then burns Jiren with, “You want to bring your master back to life so they can tell you what a good boy you are? It turns out you’re relying on others more than anyone!”

This naturally frustrates Jiren, and Vegeta says he’s weakened. With this, Goku and Vegeta begin a surprising team-up and will fight to the best of their ability to defeat Jiren within the next three minutes before the Tournament of Power ends.

Vegeta has had a ton of shining moments during the manga’s version of the Tournament of Power, and this is a major difference from the way he was portrayed in the anime. While he fought Jiren in the anime as well, the Vegeta moment here feels far more cutting and a more appropriate reflection of Vegeta’s Saiyan pride.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll. The manga currently can be read for free thanks to Viz Media.

You can catch up with the English dub pretty easily too, as the first 65 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 65 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the climax of the “Future Trunks” arc. The series is also currently airing reruns weeknights on Adult Swim.