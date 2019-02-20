‘Dragon Ball Super’ Revives Rarely Seen Vegeta Power Up

Dragon Ball Super might have cooled its anime jets, but the franchise is burning hot with all-new stories. The franchise has kicked off a post-Broly arc in the manga, and it seems the story is paying homage to a rarely seen power up.

So, if you were a fan of the anime’s Super Saiyan Blue Evolution form, get ready. Vegeta is back at it again, and he’s got a great grip on the state.

Recently, Shueisha put out its new chapter of Dragon Ball Super, and it caught up with Vegeta preparing for battle. The Saiyan is about to take on Moro, an ancient wizard who is on the run from the Galactic Patrol. However, it turns out the goat guy is more powerful than expected, and it puts Vegeta in a pinch.

At one point, Vegeta is heard telling Moro he may lose against the man since he’s run out of power ups. It turns out the Saiyan was faking out Moro as he went Super Saiyan Blue a few moments later. When Moro fought back, Vegeta took on a different energy aura, and fans were quick to compare it to one seen back in chapter 40.

Isn’t it this power he activated by crying in chapter 40? pic.twitter.com/QvtQXAqgkS — Michał (@MrPilaf) February 20, 2019

As readers will remember, the previous Dragon Ball Super chapter saw Vegeta hit a wall as he faced Toppo of Universe 11. The pair danced around each other in the Tournament of Power, and Toppo was real close to winning after he insulted Vegeta’s warrior pride. However, the touchy topic prompted the hero to power up his Super Saiyan Blue even more, giving him his own kaio-ken clout. Now, it seems Vegeta was able to use this power up in his battle against Moro, so maybe it isn’t crazy to think the Saiyan will get a wholly new form soon enough.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out now. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.