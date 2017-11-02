Akira Toriyama Didn’t Intend To Include Vegito In ‘Dragon Ball Super’

Dragon Ball Super is the latest anime series to come from Akira Toriyama, but the creator has become a bit lax with how he oversees the show. With the anime coming from the artist’s outlines, Toei Animation and Toyotaro, Toriyama has more voices out there helping him guide the series. But, in a recent chat, the creator did admit he didn’t intend for Vegito to make a comeback in Dragon Ball Super.

Recently, the fourth volume of Dragon Ball Super hit the shelves in Japan. The trade included a lengthy interview with Toriyama and Toyotaro about the ‘Future Trunks’ saga, and it was there the original creator admitted his draft of the story did not have Vegeta and Goku fuse.

“Goku and Vegeta took turns fighting [Fused Zamasu]. Goku and Vegeta didn’t fuse in the original draft,” Toriyama explained.

“Their personalities made any fusion after the Majin Buu arc impossible. However, I wanted to meet the readers’ expectations… And so, I made a scenario where “even if they shouldn’t really fuse, now they have absolutely no choice but to fuse.”

So, there you have it. The creator of Dragon Ball wound up bringing the fusion back to because of the fans.

Of course, fans shouldn’t be too surprised about the man and his hesitance to revive Vegito. The fusion is one of the franchise’s most popular ones, but Toriyama has shied away from using him. Dragon Ball Z was meant to be a one-off using Vegito, but the idea of having Goku’s power and Vegeta’s strategic mind all in one body is too enticing for fans to let go. So, if readers want to see Vegito come back to Dragon Ball Super anytime soon, then they better start sending in their fan-letters now.

Dragon Ball Super’s “Universal Survival” saga is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturdays at 7:15 p.m. CST. Toonami airs the English dub on Adult Swim Saturdays at 11:30 p.m.