‘Dragon Ball Super’: Watch Goku’s Third Ultra Instinct Transformation Here

By the end of Episode 128 of Dragon Ball Super, the Tournament of Power has run down to its final two minutes and the action has ramped up toward the finale. This means, that fans finally got something they’ve been wanting since Goku’s fight with Kefla: the return of Ultra Instinct.

After Vegeta was eliminated from the tournament, he gave Goku the last bit of his energy and Goku used this final bit of motivation to reach Ultra Instinct once more.

The comeback, the return, the one last true revival of ULTRA INSTINCT! 2 minutes remain… #DragonBallSuper pic.twitter.com/D4PL8KzhKz — Goku™ (@GodIyGoku) February 18, 2018

Goku regains enough stamina to stand, thanks to Vegeta‘s last bit of energy and reaches Super Saiyan Blue. But even as he tried to fight, it proved to be a futile effort against Jiren.

Jiren tells Goku he can’t understand why they put all of their faith in him as “Trust begets nothing,” but Goku asks if Jiren really thinks so, and Jiren seems surprised by this. Jiren then lands a massive punch on Goku and knocks him out of Super Saiyan Blue.

Jiren says Goku’s reached his limits, and the non-participating Gods of Destruction chime in and say the victor has been decided. As Jiren rains down punches onto Goku, he remembers that everyone in Universe 7 is counting on him. Saying he can’t lose, he approaches Jiren again but is easily stopped. Jiren’s punches remain heavy, and nearly knock Goku out of the arena.

But when Jiren launches a fully charged punch and readies to deliver the final blow, Goku suddenly dodges it. Piccolo and the others recognize his ability to dodge and strike an effective blow on Jiren, and Goku reveals he’s reached the Ultra Instinct state.

As he stares down Jiren at the end of the episode, something definitely feels different about his transformation this time.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.