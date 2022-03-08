New Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Art Displays the Film’s Character Designs

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has unleashed some bombshells in recent days, with a mysterious villain being teased in the background and the unveiling of a new transformation for Piccolo. One of the biggest revelations was that Goten and Trunks would be entering this film as teenagers, with the movie taking place in the future of the series, and Super Hero has given fans waiting for the film to drop a fresh look at not only the sons of Goku and Vegeta, but other heroes and villains that make up the cast.

One of the biggest surprises that were revealed this year for the movie was that Goten and Trunks have been transformed from young kids into teenagers, with the next Shonen chapter also hinting at the idea that the sons of Goku and Vegeta are set to bring back Gotenks in the battle against this new incarnation of the Red Ribbon. While we have yet to see what this older version of Gotenks will look like, the marketing material is hinting at the idea that Trunks and Goten might not exactly pull off a perfect fusion dance, with posters seeing their fingers just a little off base in forming Gotenks once again.

The Official Dragon Ball Website shared a number of character designs for the heroes and villains of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, with the likes of Goten, Trunks, Krillin, and Android 18 being just a number of the characters spawned from the mind of Akira Toriyama that are dragged into the return of the organization responsible for the androids and Cell:

Also, the movie site has new character bios…that don’t really say much new (but hey, the artwork’s nice). 18’s power is still intact, Kuririn is still a police officer, and Goten has a laid-back personality. https://t.co/gJBVXHjlub pic.twitter.com/pyrl65LjeV — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) March 2, 2022

While the next film in the Dragon Ball series takes place several years into the future, the manga is currently telling a story that follows Goku and Vegeta battling against the intergalactic bounty hunter known as Granolah. Currently, the Shonen’s creator has yet to confirm if the events of Super Hero will affect the current fight involving the last member of the Cerealian Race and the Heeters, though we would imagine that it will only be a matter of time before the new Red Ribbon makes an appearance in the pages of the manga.

What's your favorite new character design from the upcoming Dragon Ball movie?