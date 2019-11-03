Is Dragon Ball Teasing Ultra Instinct Gogeta?

After being officially introduced to the series canon in Dragon Ball Super: Broly, Goku and Vegeta’s Gogeta fusion has been a strong point of conversation among fans. We’ve all been waiting for the character to make another appearance in some official capacity, and now we’ve got it with both a playable fighter spot in Dragon Ball FighterZ and a cameo in the most recent episode of the Super Dragon Ball Heroes promotional anime series. The latter is where Gogeta’s return is most interesting because the ceiling might not stop with his Super Saiyan Blue form.

Could the debut of Ultra Instinct Gogeta be in the cards? It may sound outlandish at the outset, but considering that non-canon forms such as Super Saiyan God Trunks and Super Saiyan Blue Kaio-Ken Vegito have already been introduced it’s not too far-fetched of an idea.

Episode 17 of Super Dragon Ball Heroes pits Goku and Vegeta against the strength of the new villain Hearts. After absorbing the Universe Seed, a super weapon that’s been charged by energies across the multivere, Hearts became so strong that it left Goku and Vegeta with no choice but to fuse with the Fusion Dance once more. But right before, Goku drops an interesting nugget.

As Goku pleads with Vegeta to fuse, he says “There’s no telling when I can use Ultra Instinct, but with Gogeta maybe we can stand up to his power.” It’s here that the series could be teasing the debut of Ultra Instinct Gogeta. Goku’s been using Ultra Instinct throughout the promotional series thus far to various results, so it’s not like any of the common caveats of using the form have any bearing on how it’s used in Heroes any more.

Although Vegeta has not been able to use it, it’s not exactly going to stop Gogeta from using this power. Vegito’s use of Kaio-ken already broke through that ceiling of a fusion using a technique one of the two doesn’t know, and Goku’s random activations of the form have really taken all of the luster and struggle behind how to activate it at the first place.

Considering that Hearts is now carrying “Godslayer” levels of strength, it’s going to take much more than Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta to win. And on a purely fan perspective, it’d be fun seeing a form of Gogeta that would probably never make it into the series official canon. So why not now? Why not really give us Ultra Instinct Gogeta? But what do you think? Think we’re getting Ultra Instinct Gogeta? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly @Valdezology on Twitter!