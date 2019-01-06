‘Dragon Ball’ Confirms Name For Vegeta’s New Transformation

It looks like Dragon Ball has revealed an official name for Vegeta’s shiny new power-up. Earlier this year, the surly Saiyan got a boost in power after he challenged Jiren to a fight. The all-out showdown helped Vegeta power up his Super Saiyan Blue form to new heights, leaving fans to freak out about over the moment.

However, audiences will be less-than-pleased with the form’s new name.

Over on Twitter, the name of Vegeta’s new form got a soft confirmation thanks to Super Dragon Ball Heroes. The game is releasing a new deck of cards in Japan like Ultra Instinct Goku. Vegeta will get a new card featuring his shiny SSB power-up, and that card confirms its name is Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Evolution.

Confirmed as the form name on the card: 超サイヤ人ゴッドSS・進化 / Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Evolution. pic.twitter.com/XT51jgh6yI — Tony Redgrave TDC (@DBReduxTDC) March 5, 2018

Yup, it is kind of a mouthful.

If you write the form out in Japanese, the name looks a little something like this: 超サイヤ人ゴッドSS・進化. When you translate ‘進化’ into English, you end up with evolution. So, fans will have to get used to using that word without thinking of Dragon Ball‘s panned live-action adaptation.

So far, fans are not sure how to feel about the name. The title is a very long one, but it does follow the naming apparatus for the Super Saiyan God forms. After the base state was unlocked by Goku, Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan followed it. The form was referred to as Super Saiyan Blue by fans until the name was softly retconned in the anime to match. Now, Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Evolution has been added to the list, and fans are looking for ways to shorten the title.

Abbreviations like SSB Evolution and SSBB are being used to refer to the form right now. The anime has yet to mention Vegeta’s sparkly form by name, so Super Dragon Ball Heroes is all the fandom has to work with until the show or a databook inform fans otherwise.

