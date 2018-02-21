‘Dragon Ball’ Fans Can Not Stop Gawking Over Vegeta’s Shirtless Fight

Vegeta had his best episode of Dragon Ball Super yet as he pushed beyond his limits, and even the limits of his new form, against the newly crowned God of Destruction Toppo.

Using an attack he hadn’t used since he was Majin Vegeta in Dragon Ball Z, Vegeta summed up all the power in his body to dispel Toppo’s God of Destruction Hakai energy. Remembering what means to him the most, and saying that his pride refuses to throw away anything in order to gain more power, Vegeta is able to overwhelm Toppo and eliminate him from the Tournament of Power.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While this attack didn’t kill him like it did the first time, he didn’t come out of it completely unscathed. Losing his shirt, before Goku as most fans have joked, Vegeta stands tall. And fans have been gushing about it ever since.

Read on to see what fans though of Vegeta’s shirtlessness.

@Terez27

Goku still has his shirt. This is UNACCEPTABLE however I will take Shirtless Vegeta as compensation. Vegeta has never lost his whole shirt in battle before. THE GLOVES ARE OFF BABY! (I don’t think he’s ever fought without them. Were they holding him back?!) pic.twitter.com/JuYNi4frSB — Terez (@Terez27) February 4, 2018

@Herms98

Shirt Survival Arc — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) February 4, 2018

@TimmyDaleTaylor

I guess at this point the hypothetical fusion would theoretically be shirtless as well. — Timothy Taylor (@TimmyDaleTaylor) February 4, 2018

@Lucasjrivarola

Oh wow, Dragon Ball Super revealed its most powerful transformation yet: Shirtless Vegeta. — Lucas Rivarola (@Lucasjrivarola) February 4, 2018

@BryanQuibol

After tonight’s episode of Dragonball Super, can we PLEASE have shirtless Vegeta as an alt. color ??? @BandaiNamcoUS @ArcSystemWorksU pic.twitter.com/vC9gM6MPl7 — brybry ʕ •́؈•̀ ₎ (@BryanQuibol) February 4, 2018

@Fairie_Tails

the fact that Vegeta is gonna be shirtless for the last few episodes of Dragon Ball Super almost makes up for it ending



( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°) pic.twitter.com/inG7JPy2gu — Tails ? (@Fairie_Tails) February 4, 2018

@MsDBZbabe

@MsDBZbabe

@dias_shelton

@jojorlion