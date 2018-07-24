SDCC Exclusive ‘Dragon Ball’ Pop Shuts Down Funimation Website

UPDATE: Funimation has indefinitely halted sales of its exclusive Whis collectible. You can check out the company's full statement here.

Comic-Con International may be over, but the hunt for exclusives rage on. Funko is the champion of hard-to-buy exclusives, but none of its SDCC items are being sought after like Whis. And, as you can expect, Dragon Ball fans will do whatever it takes to get the collectible.

You know, even if that means shutting down Funimation's site.

Over on Twitter, Funimation confirmed it was halting sales plans for its 2018 SDCC Exclusive collectible of Whis. The metallic Funko POP was one of the convention's must-have items, so Funimation announced it would do a limited sale of the POP online. However, the number of people trying to get the figure caused all sorts of havoc.

Due to overwhelming demand for the exclusive Whis Pop!, we've paused sales of the item and are working on a fix to the tech issues you’ve been experiencing. We're so sorry. While there's no solid time frame just yet, please know our teams are working AS QUICKLY as they can. — Funimation (@FUNimation) July 23, 2018

According to the licensor, it doesn't look like Funimation will have the sales page up and running today. For fans wanting the POP, the official page will share updates on the Funko sale moving forward, so you will want to keep an eye on the Twitter profile for the time being.

For those unaware of how big this exclusive POP it, you should not be surprised at how much traffic Funimation was overloaded with. At SDCC, the Whis collectible was in hot demand and even forced the Funimation booth to shut down and revert to a ticket-based system. Right now, resales of the Whis POP are going for an average price of $170 with high bids ranging into $300.

