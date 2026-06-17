Black Clover Confirms a Massive Change in Season 2 Ahead of Premiere

After 11 years of serialization, Yuki Tabata’s hit action-fantasy manga, Black Clover, has finally reached its conclusion. The manga entered its Final Arc in 2022 before transitioning to Shueisha’s Jump GIGA magazine on a quarterly schedule due to Tabata’s health issues. Since then, the series has been releasing two to three chapters each quarter, instead of following a weekly schedule. The final arc focuses on the battle against Lucius Zogratis and the chaos that befell the Clover Kingdom. The manga returned with three chapters on April 30th, 2026, as part of the Spring 2026 Jump GIGA issue and followed the aftermath of the brutal battle against Lucius Zogratis. The finale concluded the rivalry between Asta and Yuno, with the former winning the duel and claiming the title of the Wizard King. Additionally, now that peace has been restored to the Clover Kingdom, each character has found their own path in life.

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Shortly after the manga reached its conclusion, a final Volume 38 and an official guidebook were confirmed to be released on August 4th, 2026. The release date is only for the Japanese version, and the English release will take at least a few months. Following the manga finale, @WSJ_manga, a reliable source of information regarding all kinds of updates on Shonen Jump series, confirmed the official guidebook will include a 15-page chapter. Usually, fans expect the final manga volume of a popular series such as Black Clover to include an epilogue, but that’s not the case this time. Furthermore, the details of the chapter have yet to be revealed, so it’s uncertain if it’s going to be an epilogue.

Black Clover‘s Anime Is Set to Return With Its Best Arc Ever

Courtesy of Shueisha

While the manga is already over, the anime has yet to adapt the final two arcs. The anime’s return announcement a year ago caused a huge excitement among fans since they were awaiting its return for four years. However, while the anime has yet to reveal more information on the series’ return, there’s no doubt it will continue the Spade Kingdom Raid Arc.

Before the anime’s conclusion, the Magic Knights from the Clover Kingdom and mages from the Heart Kingdom prepare for an all-out assault on the Spade Kingdom. Their goal is to save Yami Sukehiro and William Vangeance as well as stop the Dark Triad’s plan to open the door to the Underworld. The Dark Triad is a title given to three siblings and the arc’s major villains, who serve as the hosts for high-ranking devils.

The Spade Kingdom Arc is easily the best in the entire story as it focuses on high-stakes battles, character development, and some of the most exciting plot twists ever. The anime’s new season will also feature the results of everyone’s diligent training, especially Asta and Yuno, who have improved by leaps and bounds. The anime is currently streaming on Crunchyroll, so don’t forget to catch up to it before the new season.

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