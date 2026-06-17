Studio Ghibli Confirms Its First-Ever Store Opening in The US

Studio Ghibli is by far the most iconic animation studio known for its classic films that are appreciated to this day. The studio was established in 1985 every film it has released since then is loved for its striking visuals, rich storytelling, and deep emotional impact. The films are considered timeless classics thanks to the studio’s trademark of hand-drawn animation with incredible attention to detail, including lush scenery, fluid movement, and expressive characters. Even if new Ghibli films aren’t released every year, the studio often returns with new merchandise, exhibitions, and several other projects for fans.

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The official website of the studio confirmed that an exhibition, Zen and Ghibli, will be held this year. It’s based on a book of the same name, which compiles conversations between Toshio Suzuki and a Zen monk. The exhibition will allow visitors to experience the Ghibli works in a Zen-like atmosphere. It will he held in October this year, only in Kyoto, and tickets will be available on July 18th, 2026. While the project isn’t for global fans, it aims to provide a unique outlook at the studio’s most beloved films. Ghibli has also launched a new website dedicated to the exhibition to share the latest updates.

Studio Ghibli Fest Kicks Off in North America

image courtesy of Studio Ghibli

In order to celebrate the studio’s unparalleled success, GKIDS and Fathom Entertainment organize an annual Studio Ghibli Fest in North America, bringing the studio’s beloved classics to the theaters for limited screenings. The fest kicks off with the return of Ponyo, and several films such as Castle in the Sky and Spirited Away are scheduled for the next few months.

The Ghibli fest offers fans a chance to experience the animated classics on the big screen, accompanied by special content and in both original Japanese and English-dubbed versions.​ Tickets and the entire schedule of this year’s fest are already available on the official website of GKIDS and Fathom Entertainment, so don’t forget to check out the dates and timing at your nearest theaters.

Image courtesy of Studio Ghibli

Although Hayao Miyazaki announced his retirement after the premiere of The Boy and the Heron in 2023, he decided to continue working on a new feature-length film. However, the studio has yet to share any new updates, even after three years. Despite his age, Miyazaki is working diligently on his upcoming project, and fans might get a new update soon.

In March 2026, Studio Ghibli co-founder and current president Toshio Suzuki and director Goro Miyazaki revealed that Miyazaki loses motivation on days he’s not feeling well. Even so, he is still often energetic when he’s working. While fans await updates on a new film, he also released a Panorama Box, which includes several newly drawn illustrations of his most iconic films. This gorgeous box will be displayed at Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse starting July 8th, 2026.

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