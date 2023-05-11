Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Creates Wild Alt Endings For Super Hero

Outside of the main Dragon Ball Super series, there are a number of methods for Z-Fighter fans to watch alternate stories that might never take place in the canon shonen franchise. As fans wait on word, for example, regarding the Dragon Ball Super anime's television series, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is exploring an alternate timeline that brings fan-favorite characters back into the fold. Now, with the release of its latest DLC, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 has given fans alternate endings for the latest film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero had some major beats that changed the landscape for the Z-Fighters. Outside of the Red Ribbon Army's return, the latest movie also brought back the villainous Cell, who made a comeback via the new creation known as Cell Max. Thanks to the new androids Gamma 1 and Gamma 2 lending their power to the Z-Fighters, Gohan was able to deliver a blow that struck down the new incarnation of the Dragon Ball Z antagonist. With Gohan receiving his ultimate transformation, Gohan Beast, and Piccolo earning two new transformations of his own, shonen fans are waiting to see how the pair stack up in comparison to Goku and Vegeta at this point.

The latest DLC, for those who are looking to explore the alternate endings further, is titled Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Hero of Justice. The endings, without spoiling them completely, venture forth into seeing an android team-up unlike any other, the Great Saiyaman making a full-fledged return, and Orange Piccolo standing side-by-side with Gohan Beast during the final fight's big moment. It seems unlikely these endings will be animated, but Xenoverse 2 never shies away from exploring alternate timelines if need be.

Xenoverse 2: DLC 15 Alternate Ending – Androids defeat Cell Max pic.twitter.com/4kzDvH6AR8 — Hype (@DbsHype) May 11, 2023

Xenoverse 2: Piccolo & Gohan defeat Cell Max Cutscene! pic.twitter.com/FlJfO5kwFP — Hype (@DbsHype) May 10, 2023

Currently, the story of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is playing out once again in the pages of the franchise's manga. While the manga is following the same basic outline that was shown in the latest movie, it is also taking the opportunity to flesh out a number of moments that didn't make the original runtime. Now, manga readers are awaiting the manga debut of the likes of Gohan Beast and Orange Piccolo.

