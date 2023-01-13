Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Adding Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero's Orange Piccolo, First Look Revealed

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is gearing up for a reveal of its next DLC pack which includes more content from the Dragon Ball movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Ahead of that big reveal, some first looks at one of the characters included in the next DLC pack have already surfaced online. It'll include Orange Piccolo, the Piccolo power-up seen in the movie, and people are already pretty excited about his arrival based on what's been shown in this limited preview.

Twitter user DbsHype shared the first preview of Orange Piccolo in Xenoverse 2 in which consists of the two images shown below. Similar to many other reveals related to Dragon Ball games, these appear to have been revealed first in V Jump with more info to come later.

Xenoverse 2: Hero of Justice Pack DLC 2: Orange Piccolo First Look! More info in this month’s V Jump will be revealed. pic.twitter.com/KEaFqz8RVn — Hype (@DbsHype) January 13, 2023

Based on the replies to that tweet and to others who similarly showed off these previews, everyone's on board with Orange Piccolo. This version of the iconic Dragon Ball character was first introduced in the newest Dragon Ball Super movie and was an immediate hit. He becomes broader and more muscular overall when in this form, and the orange skin made for a stark contrast and striking design compared to how we're used to seeing him.

Of course, Orange Piccolo and his stretchy arms are just one part of the next DLC pack that's been previewed this week. When the first DLC from Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero was announced, Bandai Namco confirmed that DLC would come with Gamma 1, Gamma 2, and the movie's version of Gohan, so one would assume additional characters will be added in this DLC, too. The previous version of Gohan added was notably his base form in the movie and not the Beast Gohan power-up, so that's naturally high on people's wishlists for this next pack. Other additions included in the DLC consisted of skills, quests, cosmetics, and more.

Bandai Namco teased the second DLC pack back when the first one was announced but didn't offer any info about what'd be included. Now that the previews like this one are out there, we expect we'll be seeing more about Orange Piccolo and other parts of the next DLC soon.