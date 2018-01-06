This ‘Dragon Ball’ And ‘Your Name’ Mash-Up Is Sorta Perfect

Makoto Shinkai’s Your Name has been such a big hit for anime film fans in both 2016 and 2017, even making it the highest grossing anime film of all time, so it was only a matter of time before the film got itself some perfectly tuned fan mash-ups.

Twitter user @p_eso mashed Shinkai’s Your Name with Dragon Ball Z and it the fusion surprisingly fits both series quite well. The art imagines that the roles of Your Name‘s Mitsuha and Taki are instead filled by Bulma and Vegeta.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Much like the secondary time travel twist along with the science-fiction premise of switching bodies, Bulma is interacting with Vegeta during the Dragon Ball timeline, and Vegeta is interacting with her during Dragon Ball Z.

The scribbling on the face seen here mirrors how Taki and Mitsuha communicated with one another despite being miles and years apart. By scribbling things like their name and questions like “Who are you?” the two are able to keep in touch with each other even though they never actually speak to one another.

Fans of Your Name got an additional dose of Shinkai fan service when he officially confirmed the existence of a single universe for two of his films. For the TV edit of Your Name, he snuck in a cameo of one of the protagonists of his previous film, The Garden of Words, and gave fans a happy ending for them.

If you are not familiar with Your Name, then you should know the film is the most successful anime feature of all-time. The movie made its debut last year in Japan and quickly became an phenomenon as it earned more money than any of Studio Ghibli’s iconic films. Your Namemanaged to overcome Spirited Away at the box-office to become the highest-grossing anime feature at the worldwide market, and Paramount Pictures has made a deal with creator Makoto Shinkai to bring the film to life.

DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.