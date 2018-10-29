Adidas Reportedly Delays ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Gohan, Cell Sneaker Release

These days, it isn’t hard finding anime merchandise. A simple trip to the mall can empty wallets for any unsuspecting otaku, and a slew of high-end brands are getting in on the fandom. After all, Adidas stepped out with its own Dragon Ball Z shoe collection this year, but it seems the line has hit a snag.

After all, Cell and Gohan are ready to drop their shoes, but fans waiting to snag a pair in the United States aren’t sure when they are coming.

Over on social media, fans only need to search Dragon Ball and Adidas to find a slew of complaints. Sites like Twitter are filled with fans asking Adidas U.S. when its coveted shoes for Gohan and Cell will be dropping as the kicks went live in Japan already. On October 27, the new shoes went live on Adidas JPN, and both shoes have select sizes available still at this time. However, when it comes to America, fans have yet to see the shoes go up for sale.

Adidas got some explaining to do with these damn Cell and Gohan shoes pic.twitter.com/IFa3tMmGtO — debbie (@lum0s_nox) October 27, 2018

So far, no U.S. release date has been shared for the awaited sneakers. Gohan and Cell’s stylized kicks are sitting in limbo at the moment as fans wait to get official word on their sale. If anyone is truly desperate to get the shoes, there are secondhand sales of the sneakers available from international retailers, but it seems most U.S. fans are willing to wait out Adidas’ reported sneaker delay for now.

Still, fans should know the competition they’re facing to get a pair of these Adidas kicks is stiff. Earlier this year, the company rolled out its first wave of Dragon Ball Z shoes with Goku and Freeza. The inaugural sneakers sold out in a matter of minutes, so interested fans better channel all of Shenron’s luck when it comes time to buy these shoes.

