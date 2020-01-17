Dragon Ball Z Artwork Gives Cell an Iron Man Makeover

With so many characters having returned to the Dragon Ball Universe in the sequel series of Dragon Ball Super such as Freeza and Android 17, fans are wondering when one of the biggest villain of “Z” will be returning to enter in the hard hitting battles of Akira Toriyama’s legendary franchise. Cell has yet to return from the dead following his defeat at the Cell Games at the hands of the young Gohan, who had used the power of Super Saiyan 2 to blast the biological nightmare straight to the afterlife. Now, one fan has decided to “resurrect” Cell’s Perfect Form and give it an upgrade, merging the big Dragon Ball Z villain with the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s shining star that is Tony Stark, aka Iron Man!

Cell may not have returned officially in the canon of the main series, but the absorber of Androids has made several appearances in the world since his death. Appearing the spin-off series/arcade game of Dragon Ball Heroes, Cell-X gave us a version of the villain that was far more grotesque than we had ever thought possible. Cell was also a fan favorite in the fighting game Dragon Ball FighterZ, wherein fans would sometimes scream in unison at tournaments featuring the game during his introduction and power up.

Twitter Artist AzizDraws shared the amazing fan art that does a fusion dance of its own by bringing together the product of Dr. Gero’s ultimate work with Tony Stark’s mech suit, giving us a look into what would happen if Akira Toriyama’s franchise met up with the Marvel Cinematic Universe:

What if Dr. Gero was actually Tony Stark in disguise? #ironman #cell pic.twitter.com/9EtwWcDsmh — Aziz Mbye | AzizDraws (@AzizDraws) January 13, 2020

With Dragon Ball Super bringing back so many old villains, fans are left wondering when exactly will be Cell’s time to shine once again and return to the land of the living.

What do you think of this mash-up between Iron Man and Cell? What other Dragon Ball villains should “enter” the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, Dragon Ball, and the MCU!

