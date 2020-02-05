Dragon Ball Z Artwork Gives Piccolo a Green Lantern Makeover

Dragon Ball Z has seen a number of crossovers during its time across the anime world, with the franchise meeting a number of other Shonen series in video games like Jump Force and even having an anime special where Goku, Vegeta, and the rest of the Z Fighters run afoul of the pirates of One Piece! Not satisfied with the small amount of crossovers that have taken place in the series’ history, fans are taking matters into their own hands and creating art work that merges the universe of the Saiyans with other properties. One fan artist has asked the question, “What if Piccolo was chosen to be the Green Lantern of his sector?”

The Green Lantern Corps would probably pick someone like Piccolo to add to their roster, considering the fact that he certainly has the ability to “overcome great fear” which is the mantra for the space officers that currently house the likes of Hal Jordan, Guy Gardner, Jon Stewart, and Kyle Rayner to name a few. With Green Lantern being given a television show on the upcoming HBO Max streaming service, we’re sure to see more pieces of crossover art such as this one in the years to come!

Reddit Artist Migzors shared this amazing art work that imagines if the strongest Namekian was made even stronger thanks in part to being chosen to patrol the galaxy under the watchful eyes of the Guardians, with a power ring that allows him to transform his will into energy and hard light shapes:

Piccolo has been given some of the spotlight in the Dragon Ball Super series, thanks in part to both the Tournament of Power and the recent Moro storyline that is taking place in the manga. Though he still isn’t comparable in terms of strength with the likes of the Saiyans or even the Androids, he continues to come into his own as the father figure of Gohan and the fighter who is always able to keep his head in a tricky situation.

