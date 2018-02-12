Save $49 on the Complete ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Amazon Exclusive Blu-ray Box Set

For the first time since its release, Amazon is offering a discount on their exclusive Dragon Ball Z: Seasons 1-9 Blu-ray box set! At the full price of $175 this set was a pretty good deal – at $126 it’s an absolute no-brainer for any fan of the DBZ anime series. Getting this set is a huge money saver when compared to buying the seasons individually. Grab it here while the deal lasts.

The Amazon exclusive Dragon Ball Z: Seasons 1-9 Blu-ray Collection clocks in at 36 discs and 6880 minutes, and features some pretty fantastic packaging. It also appears to include the Bruce Faulconer music! There aren’t any details on special features but, at this price, we aren’t complaining. You’re still getting the series you know in love in HD for around $14 per season – can’t beat that.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Note that Amazon lists this set as being Region B/2 compatible, which wasn’t the case when it was released and is probably referring to one of the ridiculously overpriced collections listed alongside it. This version was definitely intended for a U.S. audience.

On a related note, Entertainment Earth is expecting another limited run of their exclusive Dragon Ball Z Super Saiyan Goku Pop figure to arrive sometime this month. If you didn’t have the chance to add it to your collection before, now is the time to pre-order and secure one before it sells out again. It features glow-in-the-dark hair!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.