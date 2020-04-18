Comic Artist RB Silva Wows with Dragon Ball Collage

The world of comic books and anime has met many times before with Marvel Comic properties being transformed into animes of their own such as Wolverine and Blade and with some anime properties being brought into the world of comics like the recent Marvel Ultraman project, and a Marvel artist has ventured into the world of Dragon Ball with a new collage! RB Silva has been an artist at Marvel Comics for many years, drawing properties such as the X-Men, Avengers, and many other super heroes under the company’s umbrella and his talents definitely translate to the world of Akira Toriyama’s franchise!

RB Silva hasn’t just lent his artistic talents to the world of Marvel Comics, but also the comic companies of DC and Dark Horse to name a few. His first publication in the world of comic books came about through Marvel however as he ventured into the world of the alternate reality future timeline of 2099. For those who aren’t familiar, this Marvel timeline gives us new interpretations of Spider-Man, Ghost Rider, Hulk, Dr. Doom, the X-Men, and many other heroes and villains in a year that is around 80 years away!

Reddit User ChunLiSundies shared the amazing collage created by RB Silva that incorporates the skill he has honed over the years and applied that comic book experience into giving us a new interpretation of the world of Son Goku and the other Z Fighters that have helped make Dragon Ball one of the most popular Shonen series around:

Dragon Ball has crossed over with other anime franchises such as One Piece, Naruto, and My Hero Academia via different mediums, such as the video game of Jump Force for example, but has not had any official crossovers with the worlds of Marvel and DC Comics. Regardless, fans of both anime and comic books alike merge the two worlds together via art and other unique fan works that have given us a look into what the Shonen series may look like were it dropped into the world of North American comic books!

Though the Z Fighters aren’t technically considered super heroes, they certainly have saved the world and the universe a number of times over!

What do you think of this amazing Dragon Ball collage from comic book artist RB Silva?