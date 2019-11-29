Dragon Ball Z Goes Comedy in New Japanese Special

Dragon Ball has given fans some of the hardest hitting anime battles to fans throughout the decades. Following Son Goku and his friends as they attempt to grow ever stronger while saving their universe, its clear that based on the success of Dragon Ball Super that the franchise isn’t stopping any time soon. While the anime itself may be on hiatus for now, the Akira Toriyama series has found its ways into the real world in a number of different ways. Now, a comedy special in Japan features actors pretending to be some of the biggest heroes and villains from Dragon Ball history.

Twitter User Toshio916 shared still images from the Japanese television special that has cosplayers hilariously bring Dragon Ball characters such as Raditz, Piccolo, Frieza, Yamcha, Nappa, and Android 17 to life in a humorous number of skits that poke fun at the legendary franchise:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hello✨In the Japanese TV program, the comedian who cosplays as dragon ball is famous😊 Vegeta. Frieza. Android 17. Nappa.

Piccolo. Yamcha and Masako Nozawa👍 pic.twitter.com/EtM9JdjGjg — Yoshitaka (@toshio916) November 28, 2019

Dragon Ball Z has never shied away from diving into the humorous side of life and its characters. Even with the fate of the universe at stake, Goku and his friends have time to look at the lighter side of things. With episodes like Goku and Piccolo attempting to get their drivers’ licenses or Yamcha leading the Z Fighters in a game of baseball against a competing reality, the franchise does a great job of balancing action and humor.

The series has had its fair share of cosplay throughout its history, with even the likes of WWE’s New Day jumping in on the action with wrestling ring arrivals wearing Saiyan armor and other outfits from the Dragon Ball franchise.

What do you think of these hilarious Dragon Ball cosplayers? What’s your favorite hilarious moment from the franchise? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Fans in Japan are also able to enjoy fresh non-canon adventures from the franchises with new episodes of Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series.