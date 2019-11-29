Save 29% on the Dragon Ball Z Complete Series Amazon Blu-ray Box Set

It’s been nearly a year since we’ve seen a significant discount on the Amazon exclusive Dragon Ball Z: Seasons 1-9 Blu-ray box set, but they’ve brought it back for Black Friday. You can get the set right here for $123.49 during Amazon’s Lightning Deal, which ends when the timer hits zero or 100% of the deal is claimed.

Note that the main draw with this set is the fact that it includes the Bruce Faulconer music. That, and the 36 discs and 6880 minutes of action make it quite a steal at this price.

On a related note, the iconic Nickelodeon series Avatar: The Last Airbender and the follow-up series The Legend of Korra also got a big Black Friday Blu-ray deal. At the time of writing, you can get the entire saga in single set here on Amazon for only $41.49 (59% off). This is an all-time low price for the collection.

However, you can get the Avatar: The Last Airbender Blu-ray set individually for only $19.99. The Legend of Korra set is available here for the same price. These deals are within pennies of all-time lows, and slightly cheaper than getting the set packaged together. While you’re at it, you might want to check out more of the big Blu-ray deals that are happening for Black Friday.

