Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Presents Android 17 And 18 With A Twist

Dragon Ball Super surprised a number of fans when Android 17 was brought back to be an essential part of Universe 7's band of warriors in the Tournament of Power Arc, and two fans have created some amazing cosplay for the two android siblings that were the creations of Dr. Gero. With the Moro Arc giving big roles to the two androids once again as the Z Fighters battled against the energy-absorbing sorcerer, and it's clear that they'll continue to have a presence in the anime series when it finally returns from its hiatus.

Many were shocked when 17 ended up the winner of the Tournament of Power, with Goku and Freeza sacrificing themselves in order to take down Jiren and knock him off the stage. Though 17 originally wanted a boat as his wish using the Super Dragon Balls, he instead used his one wish to bring back the universes that were all murdered as a result of their loss within the Tournament. Luckily for 17, he did eventually get his own boat, most likely thanks to some strings being pulled by Bulma and the insane wealth that is sent her way as a result of running the Capsule Corporation.

Instagram User Gracie The Cosplay Lass shared this pair of cosplayers that are able to perfectly capture the aesthetic and fashion of both Android 17 and 18 from their original appearances in the Dragon Ball Z series that threw some serious new challenges at the Z Fighters:

Android 17 and 18 have changed dramatically since their initial appearances in Dragon Ball Z, with the brother of the android siblings deciding to become a Park Ranger in order to protect an island filled with wildlife and 18 deciding to start a family with the Z Fighter, Krillin. On top of this, the once villains have been transformed into full-fledged heroes as they have battled against a number of threats alongside them. Though it remains unclear as to whether the androids will return for the current arc of the manga, the Granolah The Survivor Arc, we imagine that they'll have some presence in this new storyline.

