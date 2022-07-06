Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Brings Back Uub

Of the many characters introduced over the years in Dragon Ball, one of the most interesting is a character who hasn't received much in the way of screen time. Following the death of Kid Buu at the hands of Goku and the massive Spirit Bomb he created, the Z-Fighter wished that Buu would be reincarnated, with a young fighter known as Uub emerging during a future tournament. At this year's Anime Expo, plenty of anime fans created some wild Cosplay but one fan has decided to honor the young fighter Uub with his Grand Tour look.

While Uub hasn't made an official appearance in Dragon Ball Super's anime, fans should expect to see him at some point in the future, as the reincarnated Kid Buu lends a quick hand in defeating the energy-absorbing sorcerer known as Moro in the pages of the manga. Things took a very different turn in the events of the outside of continuity series known as Dragon Ball GT however, as Uub actually fused with the good Majin Buu that paled around with Mr. Satan in an attempt to defeat the villain known as Baby. While Uub was unsuccessful in taking down the Truffle in control of Vegeta's body,

Twitter Cosplay Photographer DJTAAAAM shared this impressive cosplay that captures the aesthetic of the young warrior Uub in the sequel series of Dragon Ball GT, in which he had to take some serious measures in order to make an attempt at taking down Baby and saving the universe:

The time placement of Dragon Ball Super is unique in that it doesn't take place after the events of Dragon Ball Z, but following the Buu Saga and before the "End of Z" arc in which Goku met Uub for the first time. With the new film of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero taking place in the future and giving us teenage versions of Trunks and Goten, it will be interesting to see if Super one day moves past the arc that saw Uub entering into the Budokai Tournament.

What do you think of this new take on Uub? Do you think we'll see the reincarnated Kid Buu making appearances in the future of Dragon Ball Super?