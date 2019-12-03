Dragon Ball Z Art Gives Vegeta a DC Comics Makeover

Dragon Ball fans know Vegeta is a very strong fighter. Over the years, the Saiyan has shown up opponents from across the multiverse, but his world is still firmly entrenched in Dragon Ball. Fans have long wondered how Vegeta and the other Saiyan would fair if they were to travel to another series, and one fan just imagined how Vegeta might fit into the DC Comics universe.

Taking to Twitter, an artist known as Adamo ZockerMaul shared his take on Vegeta. The German artist wanted to imagine how the Prince of Saiyans might look if he were transported to the DC Universe. When you have villains like Darkseid to fight, you need level up your look, and this artwork does just that.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, fans just have to decide whether they like the concept piece.

Colored version, ladies and gents! Kneel before your Prince! pic.twitter.com/8c3shvdQmC — Adamo ZockerMaul (@SirBaisa) September 19, 2019

As you can see above, Vegeta looks downright menacing in this art style. He has moved away from manga conventions more so to take on more Western features. You can tell Vegeta’s eyes are much smaller than usual, but his hair and buff body are here to stay in any universe.

The outfit Vegeta is wearing is completely different from his usual look. There is no Saiyan armor in sight with its shoulder plating and tights. This outfit streamlines Vegeta into a black bodysuit with purple armor overtop. With some gold overlays completing the outfit, Vegeta looks like he’s ready to challenge Superman for fun, but there is a good chance Goku would sway him from such a battle.

What do you think about this makeover? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super‘s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Fans in Japan are also able to enjoy fresh non-canon adventures from the franchises with new episodes of Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series.