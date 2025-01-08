Classic Dragon Ball Z Dub Star Dale Wilson Dies at 74

Dale Wilson, voice actor behind Cell, Android 8 and more in the Ocean Productions English dub for Dragon Ball Z, has sadly died at the age of 74. Wilson’s wife took to the actor’s Facebook page to announce (as reported by Anime News Network) the unfortunate news that Wilson had passed away on Tuesday. Although the specific cause of death was not revealed, Wilson had been battling metastasized prostate cancer and Parkinson’s disease for many years. Wilson was a voice many animation fans from a certain generation will recognize for his work not only in Dragon Ball, but also other animated franchises and hits such as G.I. Joe, X-Men: Evolution, and more.

The statement on Wilson’s passing reads as such, “Hi Everyone. This is Gail, Dale’s wife. It is with an aching heart that I must tell you. Last evening Dale moved on from this Earthly existence. Having lived with metastasized prostate cancer and Parkinson’s disease for many years, he was ready. He was my heart, my soul, my North Star. In the words of Bonnie Raitt, ‘He taught me how to live….how to be myself……and how to give.’ I know he has for many of you as well. And I know he treasured each one of you; his relatives, friends and fans.”

R.I.P. Dale Wilson (1950-2025)

Dale Wilson will fondly be remembered by fans for his many contributions to the animation world. Wilson’s biggest roles came with the Ocean Productions English dub release of the Dragon Ball franchise. Wilson provided voices for not only classic villains like Cell, but also notable characters such as Yami, King Yemma, and Android 8. But that’s not the only series he was a part of, however, as fans will also likely remember Wilson as the voice of Clow Read in the Nelvana English dub of Cardcaptors, or Duke Fried in The Vision of Escaflowne.

Along with starring in other anime projects such as Transformers Armada, Zoids Fuzors, and Black Lagoon, but the entire world of animation too with roles in G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero, Reboot, Mummies Alive!, X-Men: Evolution, Dragon Tales, Iron Man: Armored Adventures and many more.

Wilson’s loss is an undoubtedly heavy one, and we wish to share our condolences to Wilson’s family, friends, and loved ones at this time as the animation world mourns one of its heavy hitters. Wilson has left behind a body of work that will be enjoyed for years to come.

