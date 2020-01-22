Dragon Ball Z Fans Spot Exclusive King Cold Funko at Walmart

Dragon Ball Z had its fair share of villains, but perhaps none stuck out more than Freeza, the alien despot responsible for destroying the Planet Vegeta and eradicating the Saiyan race. While the event is now years old at this point, Freeza returning to earth following his titanic battle against Goku on the Planet Namek shocked fans thanks to the arrival of his father, King Cold. While we never got to see King Cold fight on the same level as his son Freeza, fans are still keeping an eye out for the antagonist and seemingly have found him at Wal-Mart!

Akira Toriyama’s franchise has become one of the highest selling series in the world of Funko Pops, with the Shonen characters selling plenty of figures for the unique merchandise line. While King Cold himself wasn’t a huge part of Dragon Ball Z, his appearance still marked the introduction of Future Trunks and got the ball rolling on both the Android and Cell Sagas!

Twitter User DisFunko shared the King Cold Funko Pops that he found at a local Wal-Mart, proving that there is still a fervent desire for any and every character from the Dragon Ball Z franchise to appear in various forms of merchandise across the board:

Hitting stores now: Walmart exclusive King Cold!

.

Thanks /u/debok23 for sharing. pic.twitter.com/w2CLdEvB8i — DisFunko (@DisFunko) January 20, 2020

King Cold wasn’t the only member of Freeza’s family to appear in the Dragon Ball franchise, with Cooler appearing outside of continuity in both the DBZ movies, as well as in the Dragon Ball Heroes spin-off series. We also got a chance to be introduced to one of Freeza’s ancestory in the “Episode of Bardock” short film which saw Goku’s father becoming a Super Saiyan to defeat the despot Chilled in the past.

Will you be picking up this exclusive King Cold Funko Pop? What’s been your favorite Dragon Ball figure to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Fans in Japan are also able to enjoy fresh non-canon adventures from the franchise with new episodes of Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series.