3 Years Later, Crunchyroll Adds Oshi no Ko Anime Amid Season 3’s Success

Aka Akasaka’s popular idol manga Oshi no Ko debuted its anime adaptation in 2023, and the second season was released just a year later. The manga was concluded with a highly controversial finale in 2024, but the anime has a lot of story left to cover. The story continues to feature Ruby Hoshino’s struggles as she makes her way into the entertainment world by appearing in a web variety show that Aqua is starring in. However, later on, it also focuses on Aqua discovering the hidden secrets of both his sister and the continuing mystery of their father. The anime’s Season 3 premiered in January 2026 as part of the Winter 2026 lineup and is already one of the biggest series of the year. Amid Season 3’s explosive popularity, Crunchyroll added the first season of the anime to its library.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The information was confirmed by the official website of Crunchyroll. The website also added that the second season will be included in Spring this year, and the third season is currently streaming on the platform and releasing new episodes every week. Crunchyroll is the world’s largest streaming website exclusively for anime, but it doesn’t include all series and films. Despite its popularity, Oshi no Ko wasn’t available on Crunchyroll; instead, it was officially streaming on Hulu before. The third season has released seven episodes so far. It’s scheduled for 11 episodes and will conclude on March 25th, 2026.

What Is Oshi no Ko About?

Image Courtesy of Doga Kobo

Even though the series presents itself as a light-hearted pop idol soap opera, the story is darker than expected, justifying its demographic as a Seinen. The story is more focused on covering the entertainment industry’s dark side, dealing with issues like fan obsession, stress from being an idol, imposter syndrome, and revenge. A 16-year-old rising star of the pop idol group B Komachi sparks concerns among fans after announcing her sudden hiatus.

Goro Amemiya, a huge fan of hers, cheers her on from the countryside, not expecting that she would show up at his hospital while being pregnant with twins. Although she had a safe delivery and was able to raise her kids for a while, it doesn’t take long for tragedy to strike. After a mysterious man kills her, her children, Aqua and Ruby, are left without any family, and they must navigate through the challenges of the entertainment industry as they grow up.

The third season has already wrapped up the Mainstay Arc, which features Ruby as she stars in a web variety show along with Aqua, who discovers the secret of his sister. The Scandal Arc is currently ongoing in the anime, which introduces a new crucial character. The anime is likely to adapt a part of the Movie Arc before reaching its conclusion, although the story might wrap up in Season 4. All chapters of the manga are available to read on the official app of Manga Plus. You can find links to buy the physical and digital copies of the manga volumes on the official website of Yen Press.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!