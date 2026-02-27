One Piece Reveals Official Design of Its Most Powerful Pirate From The Previous Generation

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! The ongoing Elbaph Arc in the One Piece manga featured Harald’s backstory right before Luffy and the others joined the fight against the Holy Knights. The backstory continued for months and follows Harald’s journey from his reckless days as a young pirate to becoming the most beloved king in Elbaph. Harald always wanted Elbaph to become affiliated with the World Government, which would help the Giants open the door to further developing their nation. For centuries, the Giants took pride in being warriors, making the entire world fear them, something that Harald didn’t wish to continue. Several decades before the current timeline, Harald snuck into Mariejois during the Reverie and encountered Rocks D. Xebec, who was fleeing the place after killing an Admiral.

The flashback finally answered all the questions regarding the character, including his connection to Marshall D. Teach. The manga will release its Volume 114 on March 4th, 2026, and the cover image has finally been revealed by the official X handle of One Piece. The release date is only for Japan, and it might take a few months for the official English translation to be out. The cover follows the same colorful theme and features multiple characters, and this time the focus is on the Rocks Pirates. Xebec is standing in the middle with his arms spread, grabbing all the attention with his official coloring.

Rocks D. Xebec Is One of The Most Crucial Characters in One Piece

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Rocks D. Xebec makes his first real appearance in the Elbaph Arc, where he is introduced as Blackbeard’s father and the man who killed an Admiral. Although he was first mentioned in the story after the fight in the Wano Country Saga ended, his debut took several years. Xebec came to Elbaf in search of Harald but ended up meeting his son first. The latest Chapter 1155 reveals that he killed an Admiral during the Reverie and got a hefty bounty on his head.

Only a few moments after killing the Admiral, Xebec also clashed swords with Harald, the force of which blew away everyone within a five-kilometer radius. Ever since Xebec became a wanted man, he journeyed across the sea and gathered all kinds of capable fighters to join his pirate crew. The flashback also revealed he is a member of the Davy Clan, descendants of the legendary pirate Davy Jones, who existed a long time ago and has become somewhat of a myth or a deity. The World Government persistently tried to erase its existence, and the Clan survived after taking root in the criminal underworld.

It’s unclear how Xebec even knew about Imu’s existence and how he made his way into the Flower Room to threaten the mysterious ruler of the world. However, he was long an enemy of the World Government before he became a pirate. The reason God Valley was chosen for the Native Hunting Competition wasn’t a coincidence, but a plan to lure out Rocks who wouldn’t stand still after knowing their homeland was about to be destroyed.

