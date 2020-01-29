Dragon Ball Cosplay Gives Future Trunks Fierce Genderbent Spin

Dragon Ball has some of the most memorable characters and designs from all action anime and manga, but one of the more intriguing characters introduced over the course of the series has been Future Trunks. A tragic figure for sure as he comes from a (no longer existing) future in which his entire world was destroyed by a powerful enemy, and the franchise later twisted the knife in even more when even defeating the Androids didn’t change the awful course he was set on. But this struggle also brought fans closer to Trunks overall.

But following the closing of his arc overall in Dragon Ball Super, the franchise has launched Future Trunks into super stardom with a starring role in many of the franchise’s big side projects such as Super Dragon Ball Heroes, Dragon Ball Xenoverse, and Dragon Ball FighterZ. It’s probably because he’s so cool.

But one way to make Future Trunks even cooler is through cosplay. This fun take on Future Trunks from artist @mo.ns.e (who you can find on Instagram here) puts a genderbent spin on the character that somehow makes the already slick and fierce Future Trunks even cooler as a result. Check it out below:

Future Trunks has some of the biggest moments in the franchise when thinking about the course of the series overall as the character has played a central role in putting a lot of the stories in motion. From the very first introduction to Future Trunks as a Super Saiyan and killing Android Freeza in an instant to our very last take on him seeing Super Saiyan Rage Future Trunks take on Fused Zamasu, Future Trunks is an icon worth celebrating. With cosplay takes like this, Future Trunks has an even cooler future ahead!

Where do you think Future Trunks is right now? Could he come back to the series someday? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

