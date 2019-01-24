Stunning ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Fan Art Gives Future Trunks a Ninja Makeover

Dragon Ball fans are almost as good at creating iconic imagery based on the series as the actual artists who draw and/or animate it. To be fair, that’s in part because of the fact that fans can let their unbridled imaginations loose with concepts that the “official” Dragon Ball artists never could. Case in point: this new piece of Dragon Ball Z artwork gives that series’ version of Future Trunk a major samurai makeover!

As you can see, this rendition of Future Trunks makes the character look like a shinobi worthy of the Naruto series. Even though he’s labeled as “Ninja Trunks” there are definitely a lot of Samurai armor influences thrown in. It’s also worth noting that artist Guillem Daudén opted to leave Future Trunks with his Great Ape tale, which doesn’t bode well for all that fancy armor, if Trunks were ever to go “full ape” on the battlefield. The katana blade is a nice substitution for Future Trunks’ usual Medieval-era sword.

Future Trunks has gotten something of a nice resurgence in Dragon Ball lore in recent years. An alternate timeline version of the character was brought to the forefront of Dragon Ball Super‘s “Future Trunks Saga” arc, where he once again proved his heroism during the battle with Zamasu and his cohort, Goku Black. While the adult version of Trunks hasn’t really played a major role in the series since that arc, his younger counterpart has remained in the picture – even getting a cameo appearance in Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

Outside of official canon, Future Trunks has been a featured player in the Dragon Ball Heroes promo anime. He was locked up by the villain Fu during the anime’s first “Prison Planet Arc”, and since escaping, Future Trunks has joined up with his father Vegeta, in order to help defend Universe 6 from invasion by the new villain group that broke out of the Prison Planet, the Core Area Warriors! In fact, the upcoming episode of Dragon Ball Heroes will see Future Turnks and Vegeta in a tag-team match against Core Area Warriors’ artificial human siblings, Oren and Kamin.

