Dragon Ball Z Kai: The Final Chapters English Dub Clip Released By Funimation

If you’ve been waiting for more Dragon Ball, then it looks like Shenron is about to grant your wish. Thanks to Funimation, Dragon Ball Z Kai: The Final Chapters will soon make its debut on Toonami. The English dub will join the Adult Swim program next month, and the studio has just released the first clip from the long-awaited series for fans to enjoy.

UP NEXT: Dragon Ball Super Toonami Premiere Date Announced

Videos by ComicBook.com

The 3-minute clip shows Gohan dressed in a slightly modified version of his Great Saiyaman outfit. The warrior has come to Bulma for help as he needs a way to disguise himself for the World Martial Arts tournament. The half-human will need to ditch his helmet, and Bulma helps the poor boy whip up a rather exotic disguise. But, judging by Trunk’s salty look, it doesn’t seem like the camouflage works all that well.

The clip goes on to feature the series’ main characters, Vegeta and Goku. The former says he wants to test a theory of his and decides to join the martial arts tournament as well. As for Goku, the off-planet warrior uses King Kai to send a message to his son and friends to tell them he’s in for the event as well.

If you want to know more about the official synopsis for Dragon Ball Z Kai: The Final Chapters, you can read up on it below:

“Seven years have passed since Cell’s defeat, and the Z Fighters have returned to normal life. Goku has continued his training in the Other World, Krillin has gotten married, and Gohan has his hands full attempting to navigate the pitfalls of high school. But with the new World Martial Arts Tournament about to begin, it’s time for Goku and the Z Fighters to reunite and face off against the greatest warriors on Earth!

Meanwhile, the evil wizard Babidi has traveled across the galaxy on a quest for revenge, hoping to fulfill his father’s thwarted dreams of universal domination. The Supreme Kai has come to enlist the aid of the Z Fighters in his effort to prevent Babidi from awakening a monster of unimaginable terror—Majin Buu!”

When Toonami brings Dragon Ball Z Kai: The Final Chapters to the small screen, the program will also bring another long-awaited series to its programming. On January 7th, Toonami is set to debut the English dub of Dragon Ball Super.

MORE: Dragon Ball Super Toonami Premiere Date Announced / English Dub Sneak Peek Revealed / Voice Cast Announced / Simulcast Confirmed / New Saga Synopsis, Key Visual Released

“Dragon Ball Super is more than the latest adventure in the Dragon Ball saga – It’s a collaboration between the series original creator, Akira Toriyama and a passionate team of men and women who are both longtime partners and talented newcomers. “Dragon Ball Super” comes with everything viewers can hope for after waiting 18 long years for a new series – impressible dangers to overcome, the reuniting of beloved characters, and new additions to the mythos that will rock Dragon Ball’s very foundation,” said Masayuki Endo, President and CEO of Toei Animation Inc. in a statement. “We are very excited to return “Dragon Ball Super” to its U.S. broadcast home on Adult Swim.”

[H/T] anime newsnetwork.com/news/2016-12-16/funimation-streams-dragon-ball-z-kai-the-final-chapters-english-dub-clip/.109972″>Anime News Network