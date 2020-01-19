Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Drops Perfect Easter Egg for Mr. Satan

Dragon Ball‘s anime future might currently be uncertain as months continue to go by without any updates, but the franchise is still getting life breathed into it with a new video game release re-imagines the events of the Dragon Ball Z saga. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has now made it into the players’ hands, and fans are continuing to make their way through the hours long adventure to find all sorts of fun new nuggets. This has ranged from reboots to the official canon and fun Easter Eggs that reveal some potentially new information fans might not have been privy to before.

One of the fun Easter Eggs fans have spotted in the game was a fun shout out to Mr. Satan. Although he’s gone by several names over the years, his real name is actually (and hilariously) Mark. Revealed by series creator Akira Toriyama years ago, Mark eventually took on the “Mr. Satan” moniker as a stage name!

But the team behind Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot have definitely done their homework. As spotted by @nobody661 on Twitter, a young Gohan talks to a “Man Who Looks Up to Heroes,” who mentions a fighter named “Mark.” It’s a deep cut in a game full of deep cuts, so it’s particularly impressive!

Found this during the interlude between the Saiyan and Namek Sagas. Looks like a lot of care went into the world. pic.twitter.com/f187jaAf79 — new year, still nobody (4/5 COMMISSIONS OPEN) (@nobody661) January 18, 2020

Mr. Satan’s name has been the subject of several translation debates over the years as it was censored and changed to “Hercule” in the earliest English language releases of the series as it deemed too close to a religious reference. Viz Media’s release of the series later combined the two and coined his name as “Hercule Satan,” but maybe we should all just go back to “Mark.” It’s a pretty funny down to Earth name for such a character in over his head throughout the franchise.

