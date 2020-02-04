Dragon Ball Z Kakarot Reveals Trunks’ Softest Moment Yet

While the story of Dragon Ball Z has been mined numerous times over a number of different video game consoles, the recent release of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is looking to expand on the lore by diving into new events that will now be considered part of the official canon. With series creator Akira Toriyama giving the game the thumbs up, characters like Android 21 and Ginyu Force’s Bonyu has been made an official part of the DBZ continuity, making appearances here as either side quests or during key scenes. Now, one fan has discovered a brand new scene with Future Trunks encountering a much beloved character from the original Dragon Ball series!

In said scene, Future Trunks encounters Android 8, who Goku affectionally calls “Eighter”, and the two hit it off quickly in a touching scene. With Trunks wondering just who this new android is, Eighter realizes that this boy from the future is a friend of Goku’s, and thus, is now a friend with him. Android 8 has pretty much been a no-show in the series of Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super, with his power never managing to even come close to the likes of Super Saiyans, Namekians, and its other android brethren. Sporting a look that is a clear imitation of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, Dragon Ball Z Kakarot adding him to the roster of side quests was a welcome addition.

Twitter User and Voice Actor KALSKingdom shared the heart warming scene that sees the future son of Vegeta coming face to face with one of the bi-products of the Red Ribbon Army, who originally fought Goku but learned to live a life of peace thanks to his encounters within the world at large:

Trunks and the Red Ribbon Army androids had been bitter foes throughout the Cell Saga, but with Dragon Ball Super having Future Trunks return, 18 and Trunks buried the hatchet as the female one-time villain has settled down with Krillin and started a family!

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.