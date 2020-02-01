Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Reveals the Villain Who Wants to Adopt Gohan

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has been out for a couple of weeks at this point, and fans have broken down many of the fun moments it introduces to the canon of the original series. Not every one of these new additions has been well accepted by fans, but there are just as many fun little nods and twists that are just so wild that you can’t help but just revel in the fun. The game has apparently been great for Gohan especially, who gets to play a key role in the game because his Dragon Ball Z days has some of the peak moments for the character in the franchise.

A major in-joke among fans, and the source of debate among many, is who Gohan’s actual “dad” is in the franchise. Goku may be his blood father, but Gohan has been raised at many pivotal moments by Piccolo thanks to Goku’s many absences. But what if Piccolo weren’t the only option when it comes to Gohan’s father figure?

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot features some fun moments from characters when they’re revived by the Dragon Balls, and @KingJames9600 on Twitter revealed what hilariously happens when Super Saiyan Gohan uses his wish to revive the fallen King Cold. King Cold wants to be his dad pretty quickly.

King Cold…bro…you can’t be THAT afraid of a Super Saiyan…I don’t think it works like that 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/fwz4mAkkPV — King (@KingJames9600) January 29, 2020

King Cold hilariously declares that Gohan is his son rather than Freeza because he’s so strong. Claiming that Gohan has “earned” this high honor, and that he can’t fight his own son, Cold shows off the fun side of why he and Freeza are such fun villains. This calls back to when Super Saiyan Future Trunks first arrived and Cold tried to give Trunks the literal universe to save his own life, so this bit of dialogue makes a lot of sense for the character and is a funny way to give a nod to the Gohan father debate!

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and you can check out our review of the game here. Did you nab a copy for yourself? How is it so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

