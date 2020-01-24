Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Gives Fans a New Perspective on Goku’s Driving Woes

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot hasn’t just revisited every important event from the legendary anime series from creator Akira Toriyama, but has also created entirely new scenarios that are now considered to be canon. Introducing characters such as Ginyu Force’s Bonyu and Android 21 to the main continuity, the game even revisits scenes that only took place in the anime itself but did not happen in the manga proper. A fan favorite anime only story came in the form of both Goku and Piccolo attempting to gain their drivers’ licenses during the three years spent between the end of the Freeza Saga and the beginning of the Android arc and Kakarot was more than happy to give it a nod!

The 125th episode of Dragon Ball Z, “Goku’s Ordeal” is still thought to be not only one of the funniest episodes in the franchise, but one of the funniest episodes in anime period. With Chi Chi baring down the necks of both Goku and Piccolo to be more productive and do anything besides training 24/7, she forces them to attempt to gain licenses with disastrous and hilarious results. Though they never managed to reach their goal of lawfully driving an automobile, the two Z Fighters were made legend with their insane antics here.

Twitter User StormYorha shared a clip from Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot that shows off Goku’s driving skills, apparently not letting the fact that he doesn’t have a license stop him from driving around his rival/sparring partner Vegeta around town between energy blast laden battles:

Hilarious “filler” episodes have been a staple of many anime franchises, usually created material to give the animators some lead time with the manga that is being adapted, but Dragon Ball has been known to create some quality examples. While Dragon Ball Super hasn’t revisited Goku and Piccolo driving, it has given them the chance to play baseball in a hilarious competition with Universe 6. Perhaps if this game dives into Super territory, we’ll see this event brought back to life as well.

What do you think of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot giving Goku the stick once again? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.