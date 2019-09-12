Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Official Release Date Revealed

The Dragon Ball franchise is looking to score another big hit in the video game arena with the release of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot next year. The game will put players into the drivers seats of both Goku and Gohan, as the Saiyan warriors battle through Dragon Ball Z’s iconic story arcs, while revealing new Dragon Ball lore along the way.

With so much hype behind it, fans have been wondering when they can finally get their hands on Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, and today we finally have that answer to share: UPDATE: Pre-orders for the standard edition are live on Amazon with a 17% discount. Odds are the Collector’s Edition will go live via that link soon. In the meantime, it’s available to pre-order via Best Buy.

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot Release : 16th January,2020

So, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be released on Thursday, January 16, 2020, with pre-order reservations beginning on September 12th. In addition to the release date, the price was announced at 7600 yen + tax (or about $70). Here’s some additional info that’s been posted on the official Dragon Ball News site:

“Reservation starts September 12, 2019! You can get 3 benefits by using the “Benefit Code” that you can get by early purchase !!

① Early release of the training menu that you can fight against the

phantom guinew special squadron 幻Is a female warrior called “Bonu” with a new set of images. Although it was a famous warrior so that Guinyu was first scouted when Guinyu Special Squadron was formed, he disliked that pose!

You can fight in a virtual Bonnieux recreated based on data obtained from the Ginyu Sentai spacecraft in the training room of Capsule Corporation!

② Sub story “Dangerous Party of Friends” A story

of a party with all of our friends in celebration of Goku’s return from Yardrat. You can enjoy stories that were not drawn in the original!

③ In the lunch box “Smile Ultra Superb Meat”

game, the status will be raised by meal. Let’s get the status up item that can be advanced in the early stages!

Expectation is rising “Dragon Ball Z KAKAROT”! Don’t miss the early purchase benefits that allow you to experience the charm of the game deeper!“

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is officially slated to release for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on January 16, 2020. Here’s a brief rundown Bandai Namco shared of the game’s teased features:

Experience the story of Dragon Ball Z from epic events to light-hearted side quests, including never-before-seen story moments that answer some burning questions of Dragon Ball lore for the ﬁrst time!

Play through iconic Dragon Ball Z battles on a scale unlike any other. Fight across vast battlefields with destructible environments and experience epic boss battles that will test the limits of your combat abilities. Increase your power level and rise to the challenge! Don’t just fight as Goku.

Live as Goku. Fish, fly, eat, train, and battle your way through the Dragon Ball Z sagas, making friends and building relationships with a massive cast of Dragon Ball characters.

