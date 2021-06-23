Dragon Ball Super Explores the Aftermath of Goku vs Granolah

✖

The Granolah The Survivor Arc has been a worthy addition to the Dragon Ball Super lore so far, diving into the past of the Saiyans while giving us a new "villain" who has managed to earn his title as the strongest being in the universe, and the latest battle between the intergalactic bounty hunter and Son Goku ended on quite the explosive note. As Vegeta and Goku find themselves on the Planet Cereal, walking into a battle that they might not win, it's clear that even Ultra Instinct might not be enough to net the Z Fighters a victory.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga, Chapter 73, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into spoiler territory.

Things have changed significantly for Son Goku following his battle against the horned sorcerer known as Moro, with the Saiyan finally being able to access the power of Perfect Ultra Instinct, though he clearly still can't maintain the power for long. With the stamina required to use this insane technique, Goku was hesitant about using it against Granolah, instead attempting to find a middle ground wherein he could combine the power of Ultra Instinct with the lower levels of Super Saiyan.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Unfortunately for Goku, Granolah had a massive ace up his sleeve, revealing that the Saiyan was only battling his clone, meaning that Son was simply fighting a brawler that had fifty percent of the Cerealian's power at its maximum. Using a move that was quite similar to the likes of Gogeta and Moro, Granolah nearly defeated Goku right then and there by flowing energy through the ground beneath their feet. When Granolah re-merged back with his clone, he was able to defeat Goku with a single hit, proving that even Ultra Instinct wasn't enough to take down the new strongest warrior in the universe.

Though Goku might have lost his initial one-on-one brawl with Granolah, Vegeta has now stepped up to the plate and will show readers the fruits of his training with Beerus, the God of Destruction who has been putting the Prince of the Saiyans through the wringer.

Do you think we'll see Goku get another crack at the last Cerealian? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.