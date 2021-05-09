Dragon Ball Fans Celebrate Goku Day 2021
Dragon Ball fans are celebrating a big day for Goku with Goku Day 2021! Stemming from fans in Japan uniting the word for five (pronounced as "go") and nine (pronounced as "kyuu"), Dragon Ball fans have been celebrating May 9th as an official holiday all about the main character from Akira Toriyama's massively popular worldwide franchise. Each year the special day seems to get even bigger, and that was especially true for 2021 as Toei Animation took the day to announce that a new movie for Dragon Ball Super was now in the works for 2022.
Even without that major announcement, it's still a special day for many as it's the perfect time to look back and see just how far Goku has come since Bulma first met him in the mountains all those years ago. The franchise is getting even bigger these days with new chapters of Dragon Ball Super and the aforementioned movie, so who knows what will be on deck for the next Goku Day!
Read on to see how Dragon Ball fans are celebrating Goku's big day, and let us know your thoughts about the day in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things Goku and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
An Awesome Animation!
prevnext
test#GokuDay2021 #GokuDay #悟空の日 #悟空の日2021 #DBSuperMovie pic.twitter.com/9QXMzRhCjm— hec tori (@sometimeshector) May 9, 2021
Goku's Come a Long Way!
prevnext
May 9th It's Goku Day! One of the our greatest heroes & my favorite MC ♥️#GokuDay2021 #GokuDay pic.twitter.com/gywWqPLRp7— Khalid (@Rm_5aled) May 9, 2021
Stellar Art for All Sorts of Gokus!
prevnext
honestly this character is so important to me and my career as an artist. HAPPY #GokuDay2021!!!! pic.twitter.com/mClkbOid1R— Chris Metzner (@cmetznerdotcom) May 9, 2021
One Adorable Throwback
prevnext
Happy #GokuDay2021 #Gokuday #Dragonball pic.twitter.com/NcWWzluMA8— Jaume Font 🎨 (@jfrteam) May 9, 2021
Now This is Fierce Goku Art!
prevnext
Happy Goku Day#GokuDay2021 pic.twitter.com/MMiabGnkcw— BatmAndrew.art (@AndrewBatm) May 9, 2021
It's Mother's Day Too!
prevnext
Because #GokuDay2021 and #MothersDay happen to be on the same day, I'm sharing my favorite scene involving both Goku & Chi Chi pic.twitter.com/AJZh8Dtgcc— Ky the Black Guy (@BlackMagickXD) May 9, 2021
Happy Mother's Day Who? It's Goku Day!
prevnext
happy mothers day? more like happy goku day. fav MC ever #GokuDay2021 pic.twitter.com/F5i7ahnR60— bri (@briannisalami) May 9, 2021
Now This is a Fun Style for Goku!
prevnext
Happy Goku Day! #GokuDay2021 pic.twitter.com/R9pLo4k9sK— Grend (@GRENDTENDOH) May 9, 2021
It's a Big Goku Day This Year!
prevnext
Happy #GokuDay2021 🥰
What a day for Dragon Ball fans!
-goku day
-new movie for 2022 announced
-new website launched
Intrigued what’s still up their sleeves for this year. 😌 pic.twitter.com/pK9i4fvMUP— Neon Nightmare (@neonnightmare5) May 9, 2021
Well, it's Piccolo Day Too!
prev
#GokuDay2021 Are none of you seeing what this day actually is? I'm truly confused. pic.twitter.com/ebBDkU7Qrl— Niche (@NicheItUp) May 9, 2021