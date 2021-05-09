Dragon Ball Fans Celebrate Goku Day 2021

Dragon Ball fans are celebrating a big day for Goku with Goku Day 2021! Stemming from fans in Japan uniting the word for five (pronounced as "go") and nine (pronounced as "kyuu"), Dragon Ball fans have been celebrating May 9th as an official holiday all about the main character from Akira Toriyama's massively popular worldwide franchise. Each year the special day seems to get even bigger, and that was especially true for 2021 as Toei Animation took the day to announce that a new movie for Dragon Ball Super was now in the works for 2022.

Even without that major announcement, it's still a special day for many as it's the perfect time to look back and see just how far Goku has come since Bulma first met him in the mountains all those years ago. The franchise is getting even bigger these days with new chapters of Dragon Ball Super and the aforementioned movie, so who knows what will be on deck for the next Goku Day!

Read on to see how Dragon Ball fans are celebrating Goku's big day