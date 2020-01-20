Dragon Ball Narrator and Voice Actor Brice Armstrong Has Passed Away

Today, the Dragon Ball community is mourning the loss of one of its own. Reports have gone live which confirm Brice Armstrong, the narrator of Dragon Ball‘s dub, has passed away. He was 84 years old.

ComicBook.com can confirm Armstrong passed away on January 10 from natural causes. At this time, there is no word on memorial services for the actor, but fans are paying tribute to Armstrong the best way they know how. If you were to search the actor online, you will see memorials pop up by the second, and they come from fans wanting to thank the actor for bringing Dragon Ball into their lives.

For those unfamiliar with the actor, Armstrong was the narrator on the Funimation dub of Dragon Ball. He went on to join the cast of Dragon Ball Z where he voiced Captain Ginyu. He would return to the franchise with the fourth Dragon Ball movie as the narrator before playing Lord Slug in Dragon Ball Z: Lord Slug.

Outside of Dragon Ball, the voice actor played numerous other roles. He worked on the Lupin III franchise as Douglas, Baki the Grappler, Fullmetal Alchemist, Fruits Basket, and Yu Yu Hakusho.

Over on Facebook, Mary Collins Agency posted a touching memorial to the veteran voice actor. “In the anime and game community, Brice is perhaps best known as the narrator for the original Dragonball series, characters Captain Ginyu and Lord Slug in Dragonball Z, as well as providing voices on Yu Yu Hakusho, Lupin III, Case Closed and many other titles,” the company who represented Armstrong, shared with fans.

“Christopher Sabat, a Mary Collins Agency voice actor and founder of Okratron 5000, worked with and directed Brice often. ‘Brice was the kindest, funniest person I’ve ever known. He was always humble, never in a bad mood–not the attitude you’d expect from such an industry legend.’”

Our thoughts and prayers are with the actor’s loved ones. Armstrong is survived by his six children and nine grandchildren. His wife Marianna preceded him in death in 2008.