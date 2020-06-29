Dragon Ball's Piccolo Gets Veggie Makeover with Hilarious Cosplay

✖

Although Piccolo is one of the main characters not named after a vegetable, but now he's officially become a vegetable thanks to some hilarious cosplay! One of the best underlying gags of the Dragon Ball franchise is how series creator Akira Toriyama cheekily named many of his major characters with vegetable or items puns. Kakarot with carrot, Vegeta with vegetable, Freeza with Freezer, and so on it's no big secret. When thinking about giving a character a vegetable makeover, then one of those pun names would probably be the first taken on in such a weird way.

But like many of artist Low Cost Cosplay's (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) takes on the anime and pop culture world, this one definitely comes out of left field. Inspired by Piccolo's green and purple color scheme, Low Cost Cosplay takes a cabbage and a few chili peppers to craft a disturbing new look for Piccolo. You can check it out below!

Low Cost Cosplay has been a huge hit with a wide range of fans thanks to his entirely unique takes on characters such as Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's Nezuko Kamado, One Piece's Boa Hancock, Jotaro Kujo and more icons from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, and more. Naturally, Low Cost Cosplay has also taken on the Dragon Ball franchise in some pretty creative ways too. Tackling characters such as Ultra Instinct Goku, as well as Goku's Super Saiyan 3 form, and even Beerus and Whis!

Piccolo's current trajectory in the franchise will be one to keep an eye on as he continues to grow frustrated by the growing gap in strength between him, Goku, and Vegeta. If the series chooses to follow up that idea, there are certainly fun ways where Piccolo could go. He could retire and train young Namekians, grow into some sort of Namekian God, or maybe he could even be a villain again? Whichever way it goes, hopefully he won't look like this!

What are some of your favorite Piccolo movies throughout the Dragon Ball franchise? Where does he rank among your favorite Z-Fighters? Do you think he will get a power up soon in order to keep up with Goku and Vegeta's rising strength? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

