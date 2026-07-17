Netflix Reveals Its Biggest Anime for 2026 So Far

The anime industry is booming these days, and even though Netflix isn’t entirely focused on the medium, the platform remains one of the biggest streaming services for fans looking for their anime fix. On top of housing series that other platforms house, such as Demon Slayer and Jujutsu Kaisen, Netflix is also dipping its toes into the world of anime exclusives. As 2026 has continued, more major franchises are making their way to the streaming service, and ratings are beginning to roll in. In a recent report, Netflix has shared which anime reign supreme, and the answers might surprise you.

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In the new breakdown, Netflix has revealed that more than half of the overall subscribers to the service have watched “at least one anime title.” So far, it seems as though the biggest “exclusive anime” winner for the streaming service is JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run, which sits at 8.3 million views. In terms of the biggest anime franchise that is also a part of other platforms, Jujutsu Kaisen season three appears to be the big winner, as it sits with 9.4 million views. Joining these anime hits are Baki-Dou: The Invincible Samurai (8 million), Cosmic Princess Kaguya (7.7 million), The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity (5.1 million), Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End (4.9 million), and Record of Ragnarok (4.6 million).

Netflix’s Upcoming Anime Roster

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Considering what lies in wait for Netflix’s anime roster for the remainder of 2026, Steel Ball Run is looking to easily take the top spot, considering the show will return this September. Netting over eight million views is no small feat, especially when you look at the fact that only one episode for the anime adaptation arrived earlier this year. Beginning this fall, Johnny Joestar and Gyro Zeppeli will return with eleven new episodes, airing weekly to finally give fans “JoJo Fridays” once again. While the Joestars are looking at a big comeback, the same can’t be said for Baki Hanma.

Following the second season of Baki-Dou: The Invincible Samurai, TMS Entertainment and Netflix haven’t confirmed whether we’ll see the son of the Ogre return. Luckily, there remains enough of the source material to return to this hard-hitting world following the fight against Musashi Miyamoto. In the current manga storyline, Baki’s brother, Jack, is working to come back from the bitter defeats he suffered in recent years. Considering Baki took his father’s title of “Strongest Creature In The World,” while also defeating the legendary samurai, Jack Hanma is going to have a serious challenge on his hands if he is hoping to come out on top.

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Via Netflix