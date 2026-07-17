Duckman Creators Reveal New Animation For Potential Revival

While the 90s might have introduced their fair share of animation aimed at younger audiences, including Animaniacs, Tiny Toon Adventures, and many more. Luckily, an age of adult animation was running in parallel to these shows, offering series like Spawn, Aeon Flux, Beavis and Butthead, and more. One major component of the adult animation arena was a certain private detective who was voiced by none other than Seinfeld’s Jason Alexander. In a wild twist, in this age of animation revivals, it appears as though Duckman is looking to make a comeback, as co-creator Gábor Csupó has released a new take on the classic character.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As a refresher, Duckman first premiered in 1994 on the USA Network, running for four seasons with seventy episodes overall. The titular character was a hard-swearing, crude protagonist who you couldn’t help but laugh at, and often understand, as he attempted to make his way through the world while solving crimes. In a wild release, Csupó has shared a new version of Duckman’s opening theme, incorporating original animation from the series while spinning up a brand new theme song. While nothing has been confirmed regarding Paramount picking up a revival, this proves that the head of Klasky Csupo still is vying to bring back Jason Alexander’s private detective. You can check out the new opening below.

Play video

Why a Duckman Revival is Necessary

Paramount

For those who might not be familiar with the series, Duckman has the unfortunate honor of having one of the biggest cliffhangers of any animated series, adult or otherwise. Throughout the show’s four seasons, the Jason Alexander-voiced character was struggling with the loss of his wife. In the final moments of the series finale, viewers learned that Duckman’s wife was, in fact, not deceased and had mysteriously been alive this entire time. Hinting that Duckman’s partner, Cornfed, knew about this reveal, the last episode would never truly answer what happened, so a potential revival of the series would benefit from finally answering this long-time question.

Unfortunately, Duckman is one of those rare cases where the series isn’t available to stream anywhere. While an official reason why the USA Network series isn’t available to stream anywhere hasn’t been revealed, a revival might finally see the crude series make a streaming comeback. As of the writing of this article, the only way to watch the four-season series in its entirety is via DVD. With the likes of King of the Hill and Futurama seeing successful revivals after years out of the spotlight, now might be the best time to capitalize on another adult animated series making its way back to the screen.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!