‘Dragon Ball Super’ Just Filled A Big ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Plot Hole

Try as it might, Dragon Ball is not immune to plot holes. The series, which began more than two decades ago, has a lot of parts to keep up with. Over the years, Akira Toriyama and his team have flubbed continuity, but Dragon Ball Super finally filled in one of its more annoying lapses.

So, if you really want to know how Android 17 knew Goku’s voice in Dragon Ball Z, the reason has been made clear.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You might have thought Android 17 and Goku encountered each other in Dragon Ball Z, but that is not the case. The pair never met as Goku was either suffering from his heart virus or 17 was MIA within Cell. The android was seen shortly in the ‘Buu’ saga when he leant power to fuel Goku’s Spirit Bomb, and it was then that Android 17 got fans all confused.

“So that’s how it is,” 17 said back in Dragon Ball Z. “I haven’t heard his voice in a long time.”

If Goku and 17 never met, how did the android know what Goku sounded like? Dragon Ball Super just answered the question as its new chapter revealed 17 could see and hear Goku when he was inside Cell.

The manga update follows Goku as the hero goes to recruit 17 for the Tournament of Power. When Goku lands, he tries to pacify 17 by announcing himself. However, it seems the android already knows Goku.

“I’ve heard that voice before,” 17 says. When Goku asks how that is possible, the android explains that he was still alive somehow after Cell absorbed him. He could see and hear everything from within the villain, so 17 was present for all of Goku’s battles against Cell.

And there you have it! That is the real reason why 17 said he recognized Goku’s voice way back in Dragon Ball Z. The duo may not have met in-person, but they did connect in a roundabout way after all.

Are you glad this plot hole has finally been filed? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!