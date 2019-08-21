Dragon Ball Promo Reveals Never-Before-Seen Ginyu Force Member, Bonyu

Dragon Ball is the series that never sleeps. Even when the franchise has halted its anime, it lives on through mediums like manga and video games. These days, plenty of hype is being sent towards Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, and the upcoming game will do something special to the franchise.

After all, the console game is set to introduce a never-before-seen member of the Ginyu Force, and fans can get a look at her now.

Recently, V-Jump went live with its latest issue in Japan, and it was there fans got to see Bonyu up close. The artwork, which was put online by Dragon Ball Hype, shows the fighter in all of her toned glory.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Vjump Scans. Gohan, Cell and more. pic.twitter.com/58YhMhJR3Z — Dragon Ball Hype. (@DbsHype) August 20, 2019

As you can see above, the heroine has orange skin and long white hair that is pulled back into a tie. Bonyu is also seen wearing Freeza Force armor, so she looks sturdy in her pointed shoulder guard. Combined with dark shorts, the rest of this outfit sees Bonyu rocking some leg guards as well as boots and scouter.

If you are curious about this yet-seen character, you should know you are not the only one. The character is said to be of the same race as Jeice and was a former member of the Ginyu Squad. However, Bonyu was never able to nail her group pose down, and she left the team out of everyone’s best interests. Now, Bonyu will show up in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot to bring a newly canon story to life, and fans are eager to see if she will be friend or foe to Goku.

