UFC Star Roxanne Modafferi Channels Majin Vegeta at Weigh In

When it comes to all-out action, there are few anime has popular as Dragon Ball. The franchise has become one of the greatest shonen series to date, and it has fighters like Goku to thank for the reputation. Not long ago, one UFC star chose to lean on a different Dragon Ball fighter for inspiration, and it turns out her Majin Vegeta tribute did just the trick.

Recently, UFC fans got ready for a new set of matches, and the Flyweight division was courting two champs. Maycee Barber was pitted against Roxanne Modafferi, but the pair had to weigh in before the match could go on. And as you can see below, one of the fighters paid homage to Majin Vegeta before getting on the scale.

As you can see, Barber steps out at a rock solid 126 pounds, but things get dramatic when Modafferi show up. The fighter walks out to the stage in a full Super Saiyan wig, and its white-blond highlights would make Vegeta real proud.

Just before the fighter can get to the scale, fans watched as Modafferi knelt down. Putting her head to the ground, the UFC star came up screaming in rage, and fans noticed she put on a Majin tattoo while her face was covered. Of course, the crowd went wild at the Dragon Ball reference, and Modafferi finished weighing in at 125 pounds.

Luckily, it seems the tribute worked in her favor. Modafferi went into the match as an underdog, but she pulled out a clean win. Each round crowned Modafferi the unanimous victor, and she didn’t even need alien space magic to do it! Take that, Bibbidi!

Do you think Majin Vegeta could get into UFC fighting…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

