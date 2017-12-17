‘Dragon Ball Z’ Villains That Belong in the DC Universe

To this day, “Superman vs. Goku” remains one of the most heated arguments in all of nerd culture. You could argue about either side until you’re blue in the face, but you’ll never actually win the debate, no matter how hard you try.

When you think about it though, why do we even have that discussion in the first place? Both of those characters want nothing more than to save the planet. Even if they existed in the same universe, Superman and Goku wouldn’t fight one another. If anything they’d be great pals!

You know who wouldn’t be pals? Superman and Broly. Or Batman and Nappa.

When you think about the villains of Dragon Ball Z entering the DC Universe, things get way more interesting, and debating the outcomes of those fights are arguably much more enjoyable.

With that in mind, here are ten DBZ villains we love, and think would make fantastic additions to the greater DC Comics continuity.

Nappa

Nappa is a strong warrior, but it’s his brutal force of a personality that would make him a welcome addition to the DC lore.

Having been a longtime veteran of battle, Nappa has a grizzled spirit and frustrating demeanor that would make for an interesting opponent for Batman. Both of them have been through the ringer, and they’re both more powerful because of it.

Since Nappa isn’t quite as powerful as the other Saiyans, and given the fact that Bruce Wayne has already taken down the likes of Superman, the two would become worthy opponents for one another.

Broly

As we said in the first slide, Broly would be one of the most worthy opponents Superman could face off against.

Broly is made up of pure brute force, seeking nothing but the complete and utter annihilation of every planet he encounters. Mass destruction brings him pure joy.

The complete opposite of Superman, Broly would likely be a long-lasting villain for DC’s most powerful hero.

Ginyu Force

The Justice League is made up of the world’s most powerful heroes. Fortunately, DBZ has a group of villains that could go toe-to-toe with the likes of DC’s storied team.

Captain Ginyu and the Ginyu Force are a group of mercenaries from the Frieza empire who were brought together to do one thing: Conquer powerful planets.

Villains like Darkseid do this very same thing, but the League has been able to defeat them by splitting the workload and attacking the single villain in multiple ways at once. They’d have much more trouble against the Ginyu Force, given the fact that they’d have to take on multiple enemies at once, each with otherworldly abilities.

Zarbon

DC has created the most powerful and recognizable heroine in the world, why not give her a villainous woman who could match her power?

Zarbon, like Wonder Woman, has had no trouble defeating her male counterparts over the years. Once an aide to a powerful male villain, Zarbon set herself apart by carving a devastating path through the Saiyan warriors.

This world-conquering woman would be the perfect adversary for the Amazon princess herself.

Beerus

DC has a rich history in the world of ancient gods and Egyptian lore, making Beerus a great addition to the universe.

Imagine taking a character like Black Adam, who uses the magic of ancient times to destroy the modern world, and giving him a much more dangerous set of skills. Beerus is known as the God of Destruction, and he’s got a temper like no other.

Shazam has been battling the likes of Black Adam for too long, Beerus could come in and give him another worthy opponent to face off against.

Dr. Gero

A mad scientist can make for a terrifying comic book villain, but Dr. Gero would take things to a whole new level.

Throughout the history of Dragon Ball Z, Dr. Gero created multiple different androids to try and defeat the Saiyan race. Each creation was more powerful than the one before it, consistently giving the heroes a new opponents that they have to adapt to.

At one point, when Gero was on the verge of death, but turned himself into an android so he continue wreaking havoc on Goku and the others. The heroes of DC would have their hands full with this guy, especially when you consider a couple of his greatest creations…

Androids 17 & 18

Androids 17 and 18 are calculated killing machines that would provide a fantastic challenge for characters like Deathstroke and the Titans.

These two were a couple of Dr. Gero’s final creations, and he designed them specifically to put feelings aside and kill anything in their path. He succeeded in that they were nothing short of devastating.

Their biggest victory however, was the fact that they were the final pieces in creating Gero’s most dangerous creation of all time.

Cell

Cell was the perfect killing machine, but the addition of Androids 17 and 18 to create his final form turned the character into one of the most dangerous villains in history.

This guy’s power is completely unparalleled, and it’s unlikely that any single hero in DC (save for Superman) could take him on their own.

The Green Lantern Corps would ba great matchup for Cell in a galactic comic showdown.

Majin Buu

What makes Majin Buu so powerful is the ability to constantly change and transform. This also makes him a bit ridiculous – a perfect fit for comic books.

Having been created by magic, Buu consistently transforms into a new version of himself. Each one has a unique personality and set of powers. This would make him the villain perfect for some of DC’s smarter heroes, as they have to continue switching their strategy and coming up with new ways to defeat him.

Among Buu’s crazier powers is his ability to actually absorb his opponent in the middle of a battle. Of course, if he doesn’t want to do that he could always turn someone into candy and just eat them right in front of their friends.

Crazy, right?

Frieza

Frieza is a world-conquering sociopath very similar to villains like Darkseid and Steppenwolf.

This guy succeeded in wiping out the entire Saiyan race and destroying several other planets around the galaxy. There’s no way he’d be stopped by just one of DC’s heroes.

It would take the majority of DC’s roster to stop Frieza and his army, making for an epic crossover event.