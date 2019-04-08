Clever Driver Goes Viral After Fixing Broken Windshield With ‘Dragon Ball Z’

Anime fans know how to get creative. From cosplay to fan-art, the fandom thrives with innovative members, but one fans went above and beyond to solve a recent problem of his. Fixing broken glass is never easy, but it gets easier when you have help apparently.

Recently, a fan hit up Reddit to share a bit of misfortune of theirs. A user known as Smelly Shmitzel posted a photo of their car windshield and revealed they only knew of one way to fix the glass.

As you can see below, their method for treating the shattered glass wasn’t replacement to start. No, it involved a martial arts showdown between Tien and Gohan of Dragon Ball.

The photo above shows the clever way the fighters were used to fix the crack. Or, at the very least, make it look better. Tien can be seen standing on the car’s dashboard with his green uniform in tatters. He has a hand lifted high as his fist drives into Gohan hard.

The half-Saiyan is posed as if he were blown back by the hit. With his limbs splayed out, Gohan looks like he is in pain, and Tien must have hit him hard. After all, the diorama makes it look like Gohan broke the windshield since he is positioned at its center, and fans are loving the optical trick.

Of course, this post was quick to gain kudos, but fans were down to debate the match up as well. Most would agree that Gohan could take Tien when powered up, but Dragon Ball Super shed doubt on that argument. After all, the half-Saiyan left his life of heroism behind to enter academia, so there is a chance Tien could get a hit like this in on Gohan should they showdown for real.

