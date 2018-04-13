Dragon Ball’s Goku Is A 2020 Olympics Ambassador

It looks like Son Goku has a job that even Chichi would be proud of. The iconic anime hero has become known for his insatiable desire to fight, but the Saiyan didn’t have to train to hard to get his latest promotion. In light of the upcoming 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, the Dragon Ball legend has been given a rather lofty honor by the federal government.

And, yes, we’re sure Vegeta is off moping about it somewhere.

In the coming years, fans can expect to see lots of Goku when it comes to the Olympics. The Saiyan has been tapped to be a cultural ambassador for the event along with a slew of other famous anime characters. Icons like Sailor Moon, Shin-Chan, Astro Boy, and Naruto have been asked to take up the mantle as well. And, of course, Captain Monkey D. Luffy will also help Tokyo navigate its way through the sporting event.

To celebrate these anime characters, Japan has already started plastering their faces on Olympics merchandise. Fans can be proactive and buy everything from fans to t-shirts which all bear the characters’ faces.

[HT] Kobini