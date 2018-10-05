Netflix Renews ‘The Dragon Prince’ for Season 2

Rejoice, fans of jelly tarts everywhere, because Netflix has officially renewed The Dragon Prince for a second season.

While Season Two had been officially up in the air, it had been suspected that the magical world would return ever since the first season premiered on the streaming service on September 14th. The announcement comes as part of the New York Comic Con festivities, where the show’s creators had a panel at the offshoot Anime Fest earlier.

You can check out the full announcement poster in the embedded tweet below:

Return to a world of magic, friendship, and dragons in 2019. Are you ready for Dragon Prince Season 2? pic.twitter.com/fQs2mEs7Tu — NX (@NXOnNetflix) October 5, 2018

Immediately prior to the official tweet from the Netflix-controlled NX account, The Dragon Prince co-creator Aaron Ehasz tweeted a rather cryptic image, which certainly appears to be about the upcoming season:

Specifically, Ehasz’s tweet features the mysterious mirror from the first season with the hand of what appears to be an elf holding up two fingers — one assumes to signify the second season — on the wrong side of the mirror. You know, the side that shouldn’t have anything behind it.

Given what Ehasz had to say about working with Netflix when ComicBook.com spoke with him before the premiere, it’s not shocking that a Season Two was already approved. “They are about the content and the creative vision being realized and there’s definitely a vibe of ‘We want to support you, we want you to be able to realize your vision in the way that is best for the audience, and whatever gets us there gets us there,’” Ehasz said at the time. “And they gave us notes, and ideas and they definitely contributed to shaping this story but they did it in a way that was always supportive and increasing our freedom rather than restricting us.

The Dragon Prince Season One is currently streaming on Netflix. The Dragon Prince Season Two is set to release in 2019, though further details are unknown at this time.