Dragon's Dogma Anime Prompts Debate Following Trailer's Debut

Dragon's Dogma will be the next original anime to take over Netflix in a few weeks' time. The show will adapt the beloved title by Capcom, and fans have been eager to see how the project will end up. That question was answered in part after Netflix shared its first trailer for Dragon's Dogma last night, and the Internet has had plenty of time to share its reaction.

And as it turns out, the response is mixed this time around. Despite Netflix's success with adaptations like Castlevania, fans are on the fence about Dragon's Dogma because of its art style.

When you fight a monster, you may become one too. Check out the trailer for Dragon's Dogma, the anime adaptation of Capcom's action fantasy hit arriving September 17th. pic.twitter.com/c0Mp4Gk13K — NX (@NXOnNetflix) August 25, 2020

You can find a slew of reactions to the trailer in the slides below; They will give you an overview of the two sides warring in this debate. Plenty of fans are intrigued by the 3DCG art style, and they are simply happy to have Dragon's Dogma revived for a new project. But on the other hand, there are others who feel burned by the 3D style.

After all, the aesthetic is a controversial one with anime lovers, and Netflix has hosted some gnarly 3DCG anime. The Godzilla movies penned in this style were lambasted for their artwork, and that is just the start. Other titles like Berserk were infamously mocked for its ill-done 3D art. Judging by this trailer, Dragon's Dogma seems to have a much better handle on the art style, but old-school fans are immediately defensive after seeing the aesthetic reappear with this adaptation.

